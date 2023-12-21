Yuletide: NRC Expresses Concern Over Implementation Of Free Train Rides

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC), has expressed worries about the reduction in transport fares by the Nigerian government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government recently announced a 50% waiver on road transport fares and free train rides during the festive season, as part of efforts to address the high cost of living in the country during the Yuletide.

Reacting to the government’s initiative, the Managing Director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, raised concerns about the cost of the intervention scheme.

NRC boss explains reason for hike in train fares He emphasized the need for the government to cover the costs associated with providing the free services, citing the example of relief provided to private companies and unemployed individuals in other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Okhiria highlighted that the NRC will still incur expenses such as purchasing diesel to power the trains and covering other operational costs, and expressed hope that the government would provide the necessary resources to support the free service.