Yuletide: Nigerians Despair Over High Price of Rice

With steady consumption of rice in Nigeria outgrowing local supply, the price of the grain has skyrocketed, leaving consumers to drain their pockets in order to put food on their tables. The increase in price may not be unconnected with the peak period of the Yuletide season. According to the AFEX Wet Season Crop Production Report for 2023, the commodity has witnessed over 37 per cent increase in 2023 alone.

The report also revealed a supply gap of about two million metric tonnes yearly. New Telegraph survey revealed that a 50kg bag of rice now costs between N60,000 and N70,000 in the markets, depending on the location. Some rice dealers in the country say the price of the commodity fluctuates on a daily basis and is heavily impacting their business as they can no longer predict the market forces of demand and supply. Mojisola Akinloye, a rice dealer at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin, told our correspondent that the fluctuations in the prices of rice at this Yuletide celebration period was making her not to meet her customers’ demands for the commodity since she has no capital to meet up with the current prices to buy from her supplier.

She said: “I don’t have much rice because of the increase in price Sometimes I do get customers from various hotels but now, I have lost most of my customers because of the increase. “I don’t have enough money to put into the rice business again since the price has gone up beyond my capital.” Another dealer, Mrs. Rosikat Ajayi, agreed, saying that the difference between now and this time last year was noticeable, as the price difference cannot be compared at all. According to her, rice dealers are struggling with lack of capital to do rice business and make profits from it. In addition, Mrs. Ajayi noted that because of the increment at this period, customer patronage had gone down as they are no longer patronising them like before this Yuletide period.

She said: “Now there are no buyers, that is the problem we are having, customers are not coming like before,” Abdul Idris, another rice dealer, saying, “this time last year, the bag was N28, 000 but this year, it is N60,000 and people are complaining of the price. “But it is not our fault (rice dealer). It is the market forces of demand and supply. We too we are not happy as the changes in price of rice commodity affecting us too.” Some customers say they are now buying smaller quantities of rice due to the price hike. A customer, Vera Abua, said: “It is really affecting me – and not just me. Most Nigerians are complaining of the increase in the price of rice and now we don’t buy like we used to before.”

According to AFEX’s report, “rice consumption in Nigeria has been steadily increasing, aligning with the consistent growth of the market, nearly matching the annual population growth projection of 2.6 percent at two percent.” Nigeria is regarded as the largest producer of rice in West Africa, yet still needs to import the commodity. Globally, rice prices reached their highest point in nearly 12 years in 2023, primarily due to India’s ban on rice exports and the potential impact of El Nino on production in key regions. These factors, along with rain- induced disruptions and variations in quality during Vietnam’s summer-autumn harvest, have further contributed to the price surge. However, Nigeria has spent over $15 billion in the past decade to meet its expanding rice consumption, despite its potential to be a net rice exporter, according to AFEX report.