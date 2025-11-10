Yuletide: Nigerian Importers To Pay N190.5bn On Freshly Imposed Surcharge

Ahead of the yuletide, Maersk Line and CMA CGM have imposed Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on Nigerian cargoes ferried by their vessels as the two companies have capacity to ship 680,000 containers to Nigeria annually.

The surcharges came despite complaints by the Union of African Shippers’ Councils (UASC) on arbitrary surcharges by liners in African ports. Findings revealed that Maersk line ferries about 500, 000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers annually and CMA CGM, 180 000 TEUs.

Maersk said that cargoes originating from Nigeria and other West African ports to Bangladesh from November 2025 would attract $125 per container, noting that the surcharge was introduced to maintain service reliability and operational efficiency during a period of high seasonal demand.

The company noted that under the new policy, the charges was slammed on shipments of both dry and reefer containers. It added that freight rates from the region would now include the surcharge in addition to standard cost, such as basis ocean freights documentation fees, terminal handling and risk surcharges.

The company noted that the PSS will apply to both spot and non-spot bookings with relevant rate determined by the Price Calculation Date (PCD) at the time of booking confirmation, saying that surcharges, local fees and contingency fees remained unchanged.

Also, CMA CGM said importers will pay $200 per container on reefer cargo exported from Mauritania and the Far East to Apapa port and other selected routes to West Africa, effective November 1, 2025, citing rising operational cost and capacity pressure.

Based on this this the two liners will be forcing importers to to pay N191.5 billion ($127 million) on the 680,000 containers in a year as CMA CGM emphasised that the move was part of its routine price adjustments during peak trade periods, aimed at maintaining service stability and covering increased logistical costs associated with seasonal cargo flows into West African markets.

It stressed that the surcharge from Mauritania set at $300 per container will apply to only Apapa port in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Republic of Congo and Benin Republic until further notice.

Also, it introduced a separate PSS on cargo shipped from the Far East to West Africa, covering dry and reefer containers across the North, Central, and South ranges of the region, fixing the fee at $200 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), which applies to short-term contracts.

The company noted that for shipments originating from China, the new surcharge will be subject to filing with the Shanghai Shipping Exchange and may be included in the overall ocean freight rates.

According to the company, this surcharge is part of efforts to sustain reliable and efficient service delivery amid rising operational costs and seasonal trade demand.

Also, CMA CGM stated that the basic freight rates associated with the surcharges are available on its official website, while bunker adjustment factors, terminal handling charges (THC) at both origin and destination ports, and safety or security surcharges may also apply.

The shipping line noted that other possible fees, including contingency and local charges, were expected depending on trade conditions and port operations.

Recall that in October, 2025, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Dr. Pius Akutah has called for fair competition, transparent freight practices, and efficient movement of goods across borders.

Akutah explained at a two-day subregional seminar and meeting of the Standing Committee No. 1 on Trade and Transport forum of UASC, comprising 19 member countries in Lagos that shippers councils in Africa had a critical role to play in addressing the arbitrary surcharges in advancing West and Central Africa’s readiness for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Akutah explained that the gathering aimed to strengthen regional cooperation to harness a combined market exceeding 1.4 billion people and a GDP over $3 trillion.