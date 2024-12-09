Yuletide: NAFDAC Warns Of Substandard Alcohol, Fruit Juice

Share

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised Nigerians to avoid alcoholic drinks and substandard juices during the Yuletide.

The Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye gave advised the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Adeyeye also admonished Nigerians to celebrate the Yuletide with caution in terms of what they eat or drink so as not to cause any damage to their body.

She said: “I want to admonish Nigerians, especially during this Yuletide, to avoid alcohol and juices not certified by NAFDAC. “Avoid alcohol and substandard juices for your health.”

The NAFDAC chief urged Nigerians to take more fruits and vegetables, describing foods with quality nutrients as medicines in many cases as they can potentially prevent diseases in the body.

Adeyeye restated the commitment of NAFDAC to a healthy Nigeria through regulatory directives and monitoring. NAN reports that substandard juices are always on the increase during the Yuletide.

