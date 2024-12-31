Yuletide: Mixed Reactions Greet FG’s Transport Palliative

Share

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reacted differently to the free transportation initiative offered by the government as a way of cushioning travellers’ hardship during the Yuletide, CALEB ONWE reports

As the Christmas and New Year festivities approached, the Federal Government announced that it would offer free train services to Nigerians moving from one part of the country to another.

It also said that those who wish to travel by road will enjoy a fifty per cent discount on all trips from Abuja and Lagos to all state capitals.

However, it was later learnt that only twelve (12 ) states and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ) were actually programned to enjoy the subsidized transportation which was designed to run from December 24th 2024, through to 5th January 2025.

The Federal Government executed the initiative in collaboration with key transport unions and companies.

The MoU

Inside Abuja gathered that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Adeleye Adeoye, on behalf of the Minister.

The leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) also signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the Transport Palliative was for “ people going for celebrations of Christmas and New Year respectively to have affordable transportation with the agreement.

It was learnt that, to successfully implement the initiative, the Ministry of Transportation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Association of Luxurious Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), Good is Good Motors (GIGM), and the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

RTEAN’s National Secretary, Yusuf Ibrahim, who confirmed that some routes have been allocated to his union, said no driver is permitted to charge above the approved prices.

Ibrahim disclosed that the subsidized rates include: Abuja to Asaba or Akwa – N17,500; Abuja to Abakaliki – N12,500; Abuja to Dutse – N7,500; Lagos to Benin – N7,500; Lagos to Onitsha, Katsina, or Lafia – N15,000; Lagos to Bauchi or Jigawa – N12,500 and Lagos to Kebbi or Yola – N20,000.

“At our designated parks, buses are either present or already en route to their destinations. In some states, we are loading nine or 12 buses daily, as directed.

Once the quota is filled, subsequent travelers will pay the regular fare. We are ready to expand to more routes but must adhere to the directives provided by the Ministry of Transportation,” he said.

Why palliative?

Inside Abuja gathered that the survey carried out by some media houses showed that Nigerians across the country were headed to a bleak yuletide with the constant hike in transportation fares.

The survey which captured major transportation companies operating from Lagos State, including, ABC Transport, God is Good (GIG), GUO, Chisco, Libra Motors, Ekesons, Faith Motors, and Greener Line, showed that there was 15 to 35 percent increment in transportation prices, compared to what it was last year.

According to the survey, “ transportation to Ondo, Benin, Asaba and Onitsha which used to revolve between N28, 000 to N35, 000, a month ago, depending on the transportation company, now cost between N46, 500 to N60, 000.

“Transportation to Port Harcourt, Yenegoa, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Abakaliki and Aba, which used to range between N30,000 to N43,500, a month ago, depending on the transportation company, now cost between N51,700 to N68,300 “Transportation to Lokoja, Abuja, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna (Command Junction) which used to range between N32,000 to N55,000, a month ago, depending on the transportation company, now cost between N48,500 to N68,000.

“Transportation to Minna, Zamfara, Jalingo, Sokoto, and Kebbi, which mostly doesn’t have a direct one-way transport route from Lagos, and used to range between N35, 000 to N47, 000, as of last month, now costs between N56, 500 to N73, 000”.

Reactions

While many applauded the initiative, saying that it was a lifeline to many people who wished to travel to different places to see their loved ones.

There were some who criticised the initiative, pointing out that the allocation of routes and distribution of the free buses, were lopsided.

Those who lauded the initiative, said that the subsidized prices were fair considering the sudden hike in transportation fares, as imposed by the private sector players, following the increase in pump price of petrol.

A woman who simply identified herself as Dorcas, commended the Federal government for the initiative. She said that she and her family members of three enjoyed the initiative in 2023 and are again, benefiting from it in 2024.

Dorcas who came alongside her 23 year- old daughter to catch a bus to Yola, said: “I thank President Bola Tinubu for providing this palliative.

Last year 2023, we enjoyed the subsidized ride to Yola and this year, we are benefiting again. I thank God.” Another passenger, Adebayo Jimoh who came to board the Lagos route bus, but will disembark at Akure, expressed joy that he has the opportunity to enjoy the transport palliative.

Jimoh noted that paying half the price he would have been forced to pay to travel to see his loved ones, was not just good news, but a life saving one.

According to him, he was only getting worried when he heard that the private transportation companies had hiked the fare to Lagos from Abuja to N50,000. He stated that paying just N25,000 was a big deal to him and his family members.

Some residents who were at the Federal Secretariat emergency park, created for the purpose of implementing the initiative, but could not get any vehicle to their destinations, expressed distraught about the initiative.

A young man, Ezra Sarkin who claimed he was travelling to Wukari, Taraba State, expressed disappointment over non allocation of buses to his route. He noted that he lives in Masaka, a Nasarawa state’s town close to FCT, but came to enjoy the free buses.

“I was told that there are free buses to any part of the country, but what I was told here is that there is no vehicle going to Wukari. “I will still travel because I have planned it, but will have to use the money I had already allocated to other things”, he said.

Challenges

Some passengers who came for the subsidized buses and couldn’t get any, accused the transportation companies of trying to sabotage government’s efforts.

The stranded passengers said that some of the companies were not making available enough buses.

This accusations were however, rebuffed by a managers of one of the affiliated companies to RTEAN. He said that in line with the agreement they signed with the Ministry of Transportation, there is a number of buses which are designated to run each of the approved routes.

Share

Please follow and like us: