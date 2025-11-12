Yuletide: Marketers Intensify Fuel, Diesel Imports With 73,801mts

Oil marketers have intensified importation of fuel and diesel, a development, viewed as a strategic measure to avoid fuel and diesel scarcities during the yuletide.

Findings yesterday revealed there had been seamless vessel transitions in Lagos and Port Harcourt terminals with tankers offloading refined cargoes to strengthen stock levels ahead of the expected increased demand during the yuletide.

It was also discovered that there had been upbeat activities across Lagos and Port Harcourt as massive fresh shipments were recorded between 10th and 11th November 2025. Petroleum Price Data revealed that that AA Rano, Techno Oil, Ardova, and MOCoh maintained active berthing schedules during the two days.

According to Fresh PMS Importation At Ports documentations, a vessel tagged Oluwajuwonlo with 20,000 MT of fuel arrived and berthed on November 11, 2025 at Lagos and was received by Techno Oil at Techno Oil. Another vessel: LAUSU with16,000 MT of fuel berthed on Nov 10, 2025 and was received by AA Rano at AA Rano depot; A vessel SL AREMU with 27,500 MT of fuel berthed on 11 Nov 2025. It was received by Ardova and Ardova depot at Port Harcourt.

Also vessel: GOLDEN JASMINE with 10,301 MT of AGO, (diesel) berthed on 11 Nov 2025 and was received by MOCoh at MOCoh Terminal depot. Meanwhile, oil prices rose yesterday on the impact of the latest US sanctions on Russian oil and optimism that the US government shutdown could end soon, although oversupply concerns limited gains.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures rose by $1.14, or 1.78 per cent, to $65.2 trade at barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.03 cents, or 1.03 per cent and traded at $61.16.

Reuters reported that Lukoil declared force majeure at an Iraqi oilfield it operates, marking the biggest fallout yet from the sanctions imposed last month.

It quoted PVM analyst Tamas Varga as having said that restricted fuel exports due to the sanctions were propping up oil prices in the face of a crude oil glut. Varga said: “Fresh US sanctions on major Russian oil producers and exporters are weighing on product exports. As a result, heating oil and gasoline are moving in a different direction from crude.