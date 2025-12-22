Yuletide: Madein Urges Nigerians To Remain Hopeful For United, Prosperous Country

The First Female Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, has called on Nigerians to embody the core values of Christmas and remain hopeful as the nation works collectively towards peace, unity, and prosperity.

In her Christmas and New Year goodwill message to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, Dr Madein described Christmas as a sacred season that symbolises love, sacrifice, humility, peace, and selfless service to humanity.

She noted that the birth of Jesus Christ remains a timeless reminder of virtues such as compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, and unity, values which are essential for peaceful coexistence and sustainable national development.

“As we celebrate this season of love, I urge all Nigerians to reflect these virtues in our daily lives by showing love to one another, supporting the less privileged, promoting peace within our communities, and contributing positively to the growth and progress of our dear nation,” she stated.

Dr Madein, an illustrious indigene of Iperu Remo and a proud daughter of Remoland and Ogun State, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future despite prevailing challenges. She acknowledged the concerns surrounding insecurity but reaffirmed her confidence that the country will overcome its current difficulties.

She appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the efforts of the government at all levels to restore peace, safety, and stability across the nation, emphasising that security is a shared responsibility that requires collective commitment and cooperation.

“Despite the difficulties we face as a nation, I remain optimistic that there is light at the end of the tunnel. With faith in God, purposeful leadership, and collective resolve, Nigeria will emerge stronger, safer, and more prosperous,” she said.

She also offered prayers for divine protection over Nigerians both at home and abroad, calling for wisdom for leaders, comfort for the afflicted, peace for troubled communities, and hope for every household.

As the New Year approaches, “she encouraged citizens to remain steadfast, united, and hopeful, while working together to build a nation founded on justice, equity, peace, and sustainable development.”

She concluded by wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas celebration and a New Year filled with renewed faith, good health, peace, and shared prosperity.