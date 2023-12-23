Yuletide: Let’s Join Hands to Build a Prosperous Nation –Archbishop Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged the Federal Government to make sacrifices for the nation by reducing foreign trips and putting in place policies that will impact positively on the lives of the masses. The cleric made this call in his 2023 Christmas message signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu. He lauded their resilience and steadfastness despite the myriad of challenges confronting the country over the years, noting that the present challenges facing the country would not be an exception and are not insurmountable.

Archbishop Martins pointed out that God has a special love for Nigeria and Nigerians and that that is the reason they must never be afraid to work towards actualising the country of their dream. The prelate enjoined Nigerians to always focus on the saving grace of God who through His son Jesus Christ has come at Christmas to atone for their sin and bring them to eternal life. He stressed that grace is always available for all of God’s children, irrespective of their religion, tribe, or creed.

He said: “In this season of Christmas, I give thanks to God and congratulate Nigerians for the grace and privilege of being alive to witness yet another Christmas, a period in which we are all reminded of God’s uncommon love for humanity. “He exhibited this divine love for us over 2000 years ago by the coming of the only begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ, who left his glory in heaven to be born of a Virgin so as to save humanity from the shackles of sin and bring us to a life of abundance.

“This love of God for us is selfless and is a perfect example of how we must show love for one another. When we love and care for each other, as Jesus continues to do, we will be able to live together in peace and harmony like true brothers and sisters.