Yuletide: Lawmaker Distributes Rice, Cash Gifts, Others To Constituents In Lagos

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, George Olawande Adegeye, has reaffirmed their commitment to true representation, as he doles out bags of rice and cash gifts to constituents.

Barely a day after giving out several bags of rice to people across party divides in Amuwo Odofin, the lawmaker-Omogeye as he is fondly called by his loyalists again went to town with a mobile concept of distribution of Christmas palliatives gifts.

The banners hung boldly on both sides of the truck had inscriptions that speak volumes of the lawmaker’s intendment as availed below.

“MHR Happiness truck moving around Amuwo Odofin sharing Christmas palliatives gifts. Just to put smiles on the faces of his constituents this yuletide.”

From Apple Junction in Festac town down to parts of Second Rainbow, Alaba Suru, Mile 2 Estate, Aroso Market and around notable roads in the constituency, the lawmaker personally distributed many bags of rice to people on the streets with cash tokens in the MHR happiness truck scheme.

The elated constituents were overjoyed as they happily collected the largesse, even as the lawmaker gave special preference to the women, widows and aged ones.

Early on Wednesday at his constituency office, Hon Adegeye gave out bags of rice to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo chapter in Amuwo Odofin, he also gave some bags of rice to the ‘Geye ladies’ as well ten more bags of rice to be shared among particular groups in Amuwo Odofin and Oriade localities.

Appreciating the lawmaker’s kind gesture, the National Woman Leader Nigerian Youth organization Mrs. Chika Onyekwelu stressed that Hon Adegeye has consistently ensured that his constituents enjoy the dividends of democracy, not minding the situation of the country.

Onyekwelu added that leaders must ensure that they put the love of their people first in all they do.

“As a leader I urge everybody who is in a position of authority to govern well, knowing that you have people looking up to you for survival because when you feel that the pocket is for you alone, the people will be crying.

“But if you consider the masses like our Hon. George Olawande Adegeye is doing everyone will smile and our country Nigeria will be good.”

Chief Lawrence Chukuaneze Ezeora, the Chairman of Ohanaeze Amuwo Odofin chapter also commended the lawmaker for the gesture stating that he carries his constituents along maximally.

“I thank Hon George Olawande Adegeye for his kind gesture, he always remembers all his constituency people, last year we were here and we shared rice and salt this year again, he is doing it, we can only tell him thank you on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Amuwo Odofin and Oriade.

“We want to appreciate him for always remembering his people especially when it is a festive period like this he is doing very well.

“He has been wonderful, there is nothing like good representation, he represents the people so well, you can see how crowded this place is.

“He has done a lot like JAMB forms distribution, fertilizer and more he has always carried his people along and we can only give him support for his return to the House of reps for another term, come 2027 in recognition of his good works.”

