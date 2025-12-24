Yuletide: LASG Urges Residents To Comply With Guidelines On Gated Streets

The Lagos State Government has directed communities operating gated streets to ensure that such gates are opened daily from 5a.m. to 11p.m. during the festive period to ease traffic flow.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made this known in a statement yesaterday in Lagos. Osiyemi added that the government also called on owners of gates and other structures erected on public roads without prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation to remove them within seven days of this notice.

According to him, the directive is in line with established state guidelines and aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of the current administration.

“This administration prioritises the free flow of traffic, the safety of lives and property, and the enhancement of ease of doing business in Lagos State,” he said.

While acknowledging the security benefits of gated streets, the commissioner emphasised the need to maintain unobstructed vehicular movement, particularly on alternative routes currently experiencing increased traffic volumes.

He noted that this was due to heightened travel, commercial activities, tourism, and entertainment associated with the festive period.

He said: “The ministry further assures the public that enforcement measures will be implemented to ensure unrestricted access in and out of all gated streets, with the aim of preventing traffic congestion and safeguarding lives and property.