Yuletide: Kwara CP Assures Residents Of Robust Security Measures

‎The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, has disclosed that the Command has put in place robust security measures statewide, in furtherance of his commitment to proactive policing and the safety of lives and property, ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A statement by the State Command‘s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “This proactive deployment affirms the Command’s readiness and dedication to sustaining public safety and confidence during the period.

‎

‎”In alignment with the Nigeria Police Force’s nationwide security architecture for the Yuletide season as outlined by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, visibility policing, intelligence-led patrols, and targeted operations have been intensified across places of worship, markets, recreational and event centres, motor parks, highways, and other public spaces.

‎

‎”Tactical and specialised units are on heightened alert, with sustained surveillance and raids ongoing in identified blackspots and flashpoints. Deployed officers have been directed to remain professional, firm, and courteous in the discharge of their duties.

‎

‎”The Kwara State Police Command assures residents of its firm resolve to sustain peace and security before, during, and after the festive season and wishes all residents a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

‎

‎”CP Ojo Adekimi PSC, MNIPS, extends warm yuletide greetings to the good people of Kwara State. May the celebrations bring joy to your homes and strengthen our collective resolve for unity, peace, and progress in Kwara State.

‎

‎”Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through the command’s control room numbers: 07032069501, 08125275046.”