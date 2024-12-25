Yuletide: Kogi First Lady Greets Kogites On Christmas Day

Share

Kogi State First Lady, Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo has congratulated Christians and people of the state following the celebration of Christmas.

Mrs Ododo in her congratulatory message issued by her media team, described the season as a season of joy, peace and love noting that Kogites need to sustain the virtues even beyond the yuletide.

“As we celebrate this joyous season of Christmas and New Year, I wish you love, peace, and happiness in your homes and families and may this festive season continue to boost peace and happiness beyond the celebration,” she said

Reflecting on the outgoing year, the First Lady expressed gratitude for the progress made in empowering women, girls, and vulnerable members of the community.

She expressed optimism that 2025 will bring better opportunities for Nigerians and growth for Kogi State.

“As we look forward to the New Year, I pray that it brings increased opportunities for growth, development, and prosperity to our state.”

The First Lady called for unity among people across the state’s three senatorial districts, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across all sectors to ensure citizens benefit from good governance.

“This administration, led by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo will continue to prioritize the welfare of Kogites by providing quality healthcare, education, improved infrastructure, and expanded agricultural initiatives across the value chain to grow the economy and create more wealth,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us: