Yuletide: Jubilation As Philanthropist Presents GiParamiPrayeon,the ,nd the

The ancient city of Jato Aka, Kwande LGA, Benue State, was agog with celebration as a philanthropist cum activist, Otunba Akeweje Michael Msuaan in the spirit of the season, presented Christmas gifts to traditional rulers and members of the community.

Msuaan distributed a trailer load of hundreds of bags of rice, cartons of ground nut oil, several cartons of seasoning cubes, bags of salt, several big cows, and huge sums of money to the traditional rulers and party men and women of Jato.

Earlier, Otunba Msuaan hosted all the traditional rulers of Kwande East compromising Turan and Ikyurav-Ya at the Palace of Mue Ter Ichongo, Chief Simon Baver.

According to Chief Baver, the traditional council of Kwande East has heard with great pride the exploits of Otunba Akeweje Msuaan, in assisting the less privileged, offering scholarships and most especially securing employment for several young people in the Federal Civil Service, military as well as the Paramilitary and admonished him to continue working for the good of Nigeria and humanity. He appreciated Otunba Msuaan for the Christmas gifts.

Addressing the traditional rulers, Otunba Msuaan stated that he was at the Palace to present Christmas gifts to them and formally inform them that he has been conferred the revered chieftaincy title of Otunba “Akeweje’ of Owu-Kuta kingdom, Osun state by His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr)Adekunle Makama Oyelude, (CON).

He also informed them that former president Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, conferred, a special National Honours award of Member Order of the Niger, (MON) on him and other eminent Nigerians. He tasked the traditional institution to continue to promote peace and work in unity for the development of the communities.

Msuaan praised the party men and people of the area for their support for the APC which resulted in the resounding victory the party recorded in the last election in the area and state.

Speaking further, he informed the enthusiastic party men and women that he visited them to present Christmas gifts and to inform them that he is a recipient of two significant Honours, first, the special national Honours award of the member of the Order of the Niger MON bestowed on him by former president Buhari and also the chieftaincy title of ‘ Otunba Akeweje ” conferred on him by the people of Owu-Kuta kingdom.

He encouraged them to remain united, and peaceful and support those in positions of authority to succeed and bring development to the area. Msuaan promised to be a good Ambassador of the area and undertook to be more determined to attract development, assist, and encourage the people of the area.

Otunba Akeweje Michael Msuaan, (MON) called for unity of purpose among partymen, he maintained that development and prosperity come to a community only when there is peace and unity.

He emphasized building solid synergy with other tribes and people in a multi-ethnic setup like Nigeria as a necessary tool to attract development to the people.

Msuaan however appealed to the people to sustain their prayers, support, and goodwill for the president of Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Governor of Benue State, the Senator for Zone A, the House of Representative, and Assembly member, the traditional institution and all appointed members in Kwande East.

The former Chairman of Kwande LGA, chief Terlumun Akputu who spoke at the separate venues encouraged the people of Kwande West to continue to pray for their son to do exploits and attract development to their people and area. He said, “Prayers and support must be given to a son who remembers his parents and people on occasions like this”