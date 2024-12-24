Yuletide: Jubilation As First Lady Puts Smiles On Faces Of Osun Elders

Share

It is an exciting and celebration time as well as an outpouring of encomiums ahead of the Yuletide festivities, with the Christmas Day celebration holding across the globe today.

This is Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu, has decided to put smiles on the faces of some Nigerians and offer them various items to celebrate with this festive period.

Spreading joy

In Osun State, the elderly and aged gathered at Osogbo, the capital city of the state, to receive bountiful packages from the First Lady in a colourful and exciting ceremony held last week.

Apart from free medical outreach for the elderly men and women, the First Lady also doled out cash, amounting to N50 million to selected vulnerable elders.

The First Lady’s largess is being doled out to indigent elderly and aged Nigerians spread across the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, at 250 beneficiaries per state.

In Osun, each of the 250 elderly persons received N200, 000. The beneficiaries were drawn from across the 30 local government areas. New Telegraph learnt that the gesture is to cushion the effects of the hardship occasioned by the downturn of the nation’s economy and also for them to enjoy the Christmas season.

The 250 senior citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, and Abuja, with some of them drawn from the ranks of the veterans from the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) were recognised under the aegis of the Renewed Hope initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) of Senator Tinubu.

Tinubu speaks

Addressing the beneficiaries at the event, which took place at the Local Government Service Commission Hall Abeere, Osogbo, the First Lady noted that a total of N1.9 billion had been earmarked for distribution to the aged women and men across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The aim of the welfare scheme, she said, is to assist the people in this hard and difficult time arising from the challenging economic situation of the country.

Furthermore, Senator Tinubu said the programme is focused at reassuring the elderly that they are loved and not forgotten especially during the festive season.

She reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to the wellbeing of all Nigerians. She said: “I am delighted to join you all today at the second edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS), with the theme: ‘Total Wellness: Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle’.

“The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the initial grant of N100, 000 to N200, 000 this year in order to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festival season. “A total of N1.9 billion will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI coord

inators in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received N50 million each, out of which N200, 000 will be distributed to each beneficiary.”

In addition to this, she announced that free medical checks and other sundry items will be provided for the elderly in order to improve their health statuses.

She expressed her gratitude to the Osun State First Lady, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, and all the other First Ladies in the country for their sacrifices and commitment to the wellbeing of their people.

This is as she stated: “I commend all our State First Ladies/RHI State Coordinators and partners for their efforts in making this day a reality. “I congratulate all our senior citizens who have been selected as beneficiaries.

I urge you to prioritise your health even as we all enjoy and celebrate in the festive season. Eat well, stay hydrated, and do a little exercise -like walking and getting adequate rest. Spend quality time with loved ones.’’

Judicious use of largess

Speaking, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, who represented the First Lady at the occasion, advised the beneficiaries of the N200, 000 Elderly Support grant to use it judiciously. According to the Osun State First Lady, the gesture was part of the efforts to make this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations memorable for the aged; hence, there was the need for its judicious use. She said the disbursement of the largesse was part of Oluremi Tinubu’s unwavering support for humanity. She urged them to imbibe regular medical checks, personal hygiene, free their minds of worries, eat balanced diet, sleep well, do exercises and stay hydrated for healthy living.

Appreciative beneficiaries

A number of the joyous beneficiaries expressed their excitement and gratitude to the First Lady for bringing smiles and succour to their way in this hard time.

One of the beneficiaries, Pa Yemi Adejobi, while appreciating the First Lady for the cash and free medical services to the less privileged and aged persons, noted that she has by her kind gestures brought joy and happiness to the people.

His words: “I am happy with the money and free medical outreach organised by Senator Oluremi Tinubu. She has always been doing this to help the needy in society.

The cash gift will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering facing people due to the current economic challenges. Almighty God will continue to bless her and spear her life for us.”

Another beneficiary, Elder Bolarinwa, described the First Lady’s gesture as a huge relief to his people, especially as they are in the Yuletide season.

He described the money as being timely, saying he had for over three days been thinking of how to get something to make Christmas and New Year celebrations joyful for his household.

“I think money would go a long way celebrating gleefully with this money. I would be able to get food stuff and some other things to enjoy myself,” he said with excitement.

While Mama Janet Adewumi lauded the philanthropic nature of the First Lady; she also commended her consistency and commitment towards giving hope to the downtrodden people in every part of Osun State.

Mariamo Morenike, another beneficiary, appreciated the benefactor for her benevolence, urging other affluent individuals to emulate her generosity.

“I can’t express the way I feel over this act of charity. My only prayer is that God will keep the First Lady alive so that she’ll continue to do more for us,” the widow said.

Commendation

In their separate goodwill messages, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Children Affair, Sekinat Khalid; State PDP Women’s Leader, Mrs Alice Otunla; PDP South West Women’s Leader, Mrs. Atinuke Oyawoye; Iyaloja General in Osun, Mrs Mary Oyebode; wife of Osun Head of service, Dr Mrs Mojisola Aina, and Babaloja’s representative, Chief Muibi Oyawoye; applauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s commitment and soft spot for humanity and prayed God’s continued guidance and strength for her to further serve humanity.

They described the Osun First Lady as a God fearing personality, who has the love of fellow humans at heart just as they eulogised her good representation at the federal level, which has birthed several benefits for the people of the state.

