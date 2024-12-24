Yuletide: Industrialist Urges Nigerians To Be Thankful To God

Share

The Vice Chairperson of KAM Holding Limited, Chief Bolanle Yusuf, has stressed the need for Nigerians to always be thankful to God, notwithstanding the reality or situation of life, particularly at this trying economic time in the country and the world at large.

Yusuf, who made the call at the company’s 2024 carol programme held in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, cited passages from both the Bible and Quran to buttress her viewpoint She said: “As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, it is especially important to give thanks regardless of reality or situation of life.

Apostle Paul reminds us in 1st Thessalonians 5:18: In everything, give thanks; for this is the will of God in Jesus Christ for you.

“This verse highlights that thanksgiving is not conditional; it does not rely on whether our circumstances are favourable or challenging.

“In every situation, we are called to trust in God’s purpose and express gratitude for His presence and guidance. “This message is universal and speaks to all of us, whether we are Christians, Muslims, or of any other faith.

