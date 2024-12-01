Yuletide: Imo Police Enforce Ban On Fireworks

Share

The Imo State Police Command on Sunday reaffirmed its ban on the sale, use, and distribution of pyrotechnics and general fireworks, commonly referred to as knockouts or bangers, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, the Police Command emphasized that the ban is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring public safety, minimizing injuries, and preventing fire outbreaks linked to fireworks.

He warned that offenders would face arrest and severe legal consequences, whether the fireworks are used during public holidays, private events, or festivals.

To ensure compliance, the police announced that regular patrols and enforcement operations will be conducted across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, urged residents, business owners, and event organizers to cooperate with the directives and report any illegal activities involving fireworks to the nearest police station.

The Command also assured residents of heightened security measures throughout the festive season to protect lives and property, while appreciating public cooperation in maintaining peace and safety in the state.

This directive comes as a reminder as festivities approach for Imo residents to celebrate responsibly and adhere to safety regulations during the yuletide.

