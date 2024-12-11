Yuletide: Imansuangbon Donates Foodstuffs, Others To IDP In Edo

""" """

Former Edo State Labour Party Governorship Aspirant and Philanthropist, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon yesterday donated foodstuffs and other consumables to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Bar Imansuangbon, who was in the company of his wife, Kate, urged the Federal Government to honour humanitarian workers providing relief and support to vulnerable Nigerians displaced by war, disaster or conflicts with national honours.

He lamented that some persons with tainted and questionable characters are often recognized thereby diminishing the efforts of those whose selfless humanitarian works have impacted positively on the lives of the downtrodden.

He said, “If we have a country where things are done well, Pastor Folunrusho is due for national honour and am calling on President Tinubu that people who are given national honour should be those that deserve it like it is done in America.

“National honours shouldn’t be given to people with tainted or questionable character or dishonourable people. They should be for those who have impacted lives like Pastor Solomon.

“Nigerians must discover themselves under President Tinubu to correct this. He has inspired development for the country so that people will know that when you help the poor you are developing the country.”

He called on the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to come to the aid of the children even as he commended the governor for hitting the ground running. He also called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to come to assist the camp.

Mrs Kate Imansuangbon also stressed that their visit to the camp is to tell the inhabitants that they’re loved and there are people out there who care for them, adding that the yearly Christmas season visit and donation of food and clothing to the inmates was initiated by her husband to show his compassion for them.

In his response, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho thanked the visitors for their show of love and appealed for further help especially as it relates to helping to engage some of their graduates who are in need of jobs.

