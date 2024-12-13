Yuletide: IGP Orders Nationwide Deployment To Tackle Crimes

Share

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun yesterday directed the immediate deployment of personnel to strategic locations, and key areas, and identified hotspots across the country to curb traffic and highway robberies, as well as other criminal activities.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement, saying the initiative aims to ensure the safety and protection of lives and property during the festive season.

“The IGP has directed the immediate deployment of adequate personnel to strategic locations, key areas, and identified hotspots across all states.

This initiative is aimed at curbing traffic, highway robberies, and other criminal activities during this period of increased mobility, public gatherings, and celebrations,” the statement read.

Adejobi said Egbetokun remains committed to ensuring public safety, stressing that the Force has made significant progress in combating criminal activities.

The statement said: “Security operatives will be positioned to deter crimes through increased police presence and visibility on major highways and roads prone to criminal activities, particularly highway robberies, which tend to spike during festive seasons.”

The Force spokesman reiterated the police commitment to providing a safe environment during and beyond the Yuletide season.

He assured Nigerians that the festive period will be celebrated without the threat of crime and urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers and encouraged vigilance.

Adejobi said: “The IGP further encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious activities to the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

Adejobi cited recent successes, noting that on December 10, 2024, police operatives attached to the Lagos State Command arrested four suspected robbers—Akeem Alabi, Adewale Sogbesan, Emmanuel Izeagbe, and Francis Okoko.

The suspects confessed to being part of a robbery syndicate operating around the Costain area in Lagos State.

