Yuletide: IGP Orders Massive Nationwide Deployment 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has ordered the massive deployment of police personnel and operational assets nationwide to ensure a safe, peaceful, and crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The directive, issued as part of the Nigeria Police Force’s proactive festive-season security strategy, mandates Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) and State Commissioners of Police (CPs) to intensify patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and confidence-building engagements across their areas of responsibility.

According to the Force, specialised units including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Command, Intelligence Response Team, Special Tactical Squad, Special Intervention Squad, Highway Patrol, Marine Police, and the Air Wing have been placed on heightened operational readiness throughout the yuletide period.

The nationwide deployment will focus on places of worship, recreational centres, markets, parks, event venues, transport terminals, highways, critical national infrastructure, and other high-density public areas.

Additional patrol and surveillance teams have also been activated along inter-state routes and major expressways to curb road-related crimes, traffic disorder, and accidents.

The Inspector-General further directed all police commands to sustain raids on identified blackspots, forests, criminal hideouts, and flashpoints, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

Police officers deployed for the operation have been instructed to remain firm but courteous in the discharge of their duties.

While wishing Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, the IGP urged citizens to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the festive season and beyond in an atmosphere of peace, safety, and security.