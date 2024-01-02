Yuletide: How residents survived hard times

The late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Ransome- Kuti, in one of his songs, “Suffering and Smiling,” perfectly captured the typical Nigerian situation where people facing existential threat continued to smile as if nothing was amiss.

Today, if one takes a walk on the streets of different towns, communities and hamlets across the country, one will observe people bearing excruciating pains, arising from various factors, yet singing ” it is well with my soul “.

In Abuja, since the advent of the Tinubu administration, lamentations over the disturbing economic crunch have remained most frequent rhymes on the streets.

If it was not how difficult it had become to move around due to the astronomic hike in pump prices of petrol, it was about the neck- breaking increase in food prices.

Even the deteriorating security situation had also doubled the worries of the average resident of Abuja.

What researchers may have to beam their searchlights on, is how to unearth what makes the yuletide season a soothing balm.

Preparation for Yuletide

In Abuja, the Yuletide season usually starts as early as the last week of November, when different markets begin to gain huge and unprecedented patronage.

For Mrs. Ihechi Maduabuchi,a trader who deals in fairly used clothes, popularly called ” Okirika ” at Nyanya Market, yuletide season usually starts for her from the last week of November.

She disclosed that it is from this period that parents who detest unnecessary pressure begin to pick clothes for their children.

According to her, traders who had stored up bales of clothes for the Yuletide start opening their warehouses from this period.

Maduabuchi also wandered where all the monies used to come from, after the lamentations that ” things are hard and there is no money “.

Yearly food stuff contribution

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that one of the measures adopted by residents to ameliorate the pressures of the yuletide, is the yearly food stuff cooperative contributions.

It was learnt that no matter how infinitesimal the incomes of people are, the idea of contributing and saving little out of it on a daily basis with trusted cooperatives, for food, has become habitual.

Emmanuel Obaji, an operator of a barbers shop in Mararaba, a community on the outskirts of Abuja, disclosed that year after year, he has survived the yultide’s pressures, by identifying and saving N100 daily with reliable thrift and savings scheme.

“Every year I get a 50kg bag of rice, a carton of noodles, 4kg of groundnut oil and some condiments, by contributing N100 daily.

” I have been doing this for the past five years, and that is how I get the food stuff that my family will use for the Yuletide period and sometimes till the end of February,” he said.

Resilience of shoppers

While complaints about economic crunches remain rife, the huge crowd of shoppers witnessed at some of the markets and shopping centres, spoke in the contrary.

What will continue to shock a sane mind, is where are these shoppers getting their money from, if actually the economy is biting hard ?

Inside Abuja visit to some markets and major shopping centres, confirmed that despite the lamentations of economic difficulties, residents still besieged all available shopping malls.

Places like the Shoprite, H-Medix, the popular Wuse, Utako and Garki markets, were all filled to capacity.

A shopper at H-Medix who declined to mention his name, said, ” People will continue to survive no matter how difficult government’s policies are.

” I am not here to shop because I have all the money in the world, but because of necessity. I can also tell you that some people you find in this place, are not here because it is easy for them, but because they want to identify with a particular social status symbol.”

Mad Rush for travellers

Another place where one’s mouth will remain open in wonderment is at the motor parks.

Inside Abuja visit God is Good Motors ( GIGM) and Chisco Transport, both located at Utako district of Abuja.

Both places surged with the presence of desperate travellers who were ready to pay anything as transportation fares, just to be able to travel and enjoy the yuletide season with their loved ones.

Even with the criticism that greeted President Tinubu’s 50 percent fares cut for some designated routes allocated to some transportation companies, residents still trooped out enmass to travel.

Visit to orphanage homes

On the Christmas day, both individuals and organisations struggled for available spaces at some of the Orphanage homes.

Inside Abuja observed that many well to do individuals didn’t restrict the celebrations within the comfort of their homes, but extended it to the less privileged people.

Many of the orphanages became a Mecca of sort, with huge number of visitors who thronged to celebrate with the children and other people there.

Recreation grounds

Inside Abuja’s check also showed that recreational facilities like the Millennium Park, Abuja Unity Fountain, the Magic Land Amusement Park were all filled to capacity with fun seekers.

It was also observed that there was water tight security at all the recreational facilities visited, probably to scare away the men of the underworld.