Yuletide: Guild Of Elites Club Plans Charity Event

The Guild of Elites Club United Kingdom (UK) has rolled out plans for a charity event in December 2025.

The Club’s President, Lanre Adetunji, said the event aims to give back to the community by donating food to the food bank, as well as clothes and household items.

Adetunji noted that the initiative aligns with the club’s community-based mission and its goal of reciprocating the support of the society that has helped its members, mostly residing in Dagenham, London.

Adetunji, former General Secretary of the club, also mentioned that 2026 will mark the club’s grand anniversary, which will be attended by authorities and dignitaries from various fields.

Meanwhile, Adetunji stated that the club, initially comprising 11 members, now has nine, following the relocation of two members to Canada.

The President, therefore, emphasised that unity is essential for peace, tranquillity, and promoting the club’s agenda.

“We are planning to host a Charity event before 25th December 2025. We will be taking food to the Food bank. We will be donating clothes and household items to the community.

“From Next year, we will be having a Grand Anniversary where Authority and Dignitaries from different walks of life will be invited.

“The Club is a community-based one. One of the reasons for the establishment of the Club is to give back to society.

“Most of our members live in Dagenham, London. We believe it is society that made us who we are today; Hence, the need to give back to society.

“In terms of Club membership, we are nine, but 11 initially. Two of our members relocated to Canada.

On why people should unite, the President said it is a platform for peace and tranquillity, and the promotion of the Club’s agenda.