Yuletide: Group Hails Dangote Refinery, MRS Oil’s Partnership On Fuel Reduction

…calls on sustained partnership with FG in citizens’ interest

The Independent Monitors Group on Economic Reform (IMGER) has commended Dangote Petroleum Refinery and MRS Oil for reducing the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during the yuletide season.

In a statement signed by Dr Wasiu Akande, IMGER praised the two companies for their bold decision, describing it as a “resounding demonstration of their commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Nigerian people.”

Akande also called for more such partnerships between the private sector and the Federal Government (FG) to drive economic growth and development that benefits Nigerian citizens.

The group praised Dangote Refinery’s innovative special purchase offer, which allows consumers to buy an extra litre of fuel on credit, secured by a bank guarantee.

This initiative, according to Akande, provides added financial flexibility for consumers during the high-spending holiday period.

IMGER believes that the reduction in fuel prices will have a positive impact on the Nigerian economy, reducing the cost of transportation, food, and other essential commodities.

The group called on the Federal Government to support and partner with companies like Dangote and MRS Oil, which are working tirelessly to deliver on the country’s economic policies.

“The Independent Monitors Group on Economic Reform calls for sustained partnership between the private sector and the Federal Government (FG) to drive economic growth and development that benefits Nigerian citizens,” the statement added.

“This collaborative approach is essential for promoting economic policies that positively impact the lives of Nigerians. By working together, the FG and private sector companies like Dangote and MRS Oil can deliver initiatives that address pressing challenges, such as affordable fuel prices, digital skills development, and climate-smart agriculture research.

“A sustained partnership will also facilitate the sharing of knowledge, expertise, and resources, ultimately leading to more effective and sustainable solutions that advance the interests of Nigerian citizens.”

IMGER also urged other private sector players to emulate the example of Dangote and MRS Oil by prioritising the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

