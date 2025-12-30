Yuletide: Group Donates N1m, Food Items To Orphanage, Unveils Permanent Site In Osogbo

The Osun Country Club yesterday donated food items and N1 million to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Orphanage, Jaleyemi, Osogbo, Osun State, as part of its maiden annual humanitarian outreach programme.

The donation was made during a visit by the club’s leadership and members to the orphanage, where they also shared goodwill messages with the children and caregivers in the spirit of Christmas and community service.

Speaking at the event, the President of the Club, Abiola Falayajo, said the visit was aimed at appreciating God and acknowledging the selfless efforts of individuals and institutions caring for the underprivileged in society.

According to him, the outreach marks the beginning of an annual programme that will see the club visit orphanage homes across Osun State, beyond Osogbo. “This is our maiden outreach as Osun Country Club.

Every year, by the grace of God, we will be going across orphanage homes in different towns and cities in Osun State to touch lives. We believe this support will be ongoing,” Falayajo said.