Yuletide: Govs Assure Nigerians Of Heightened Security Nationwide

State governors have assured Nigerians of increased and visible security presence across the country to guarantee a safe and hitch-free festive season.

The assurance followed a meeting of state chief executives on Wednesday night in Abuja, during which they received a security briefing and communication from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) calling for heightened security preparedness nationwide during the yuletide.

The advisory was issued in view of increased population movements, large public gatherings and heightened public safety risks associated with the festive period.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting.

According to him, governors are fully committed to strengthening inter-agency coordination, protecting critical national infrastructure and maintaining a strong and visible security presence in identified hotspots across the country.

Reading the communiqué, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, reassured Nigerians of a safe and incident-free festive season nationwide, stressing that all necessary security measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property.

The governors also noted that the outcome of the third edition of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards underscored the importance of sustained political leadership and peer-driven accountability at the subnational level in strengthening primary healthcare delivery across the country.

In addition, the communiqué revealed that governors received notification from the World Bank confirming the effectiveness of the Additional Financing for the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme.

The development enables continued disbursement of funds to states to support livelihoods, food security, public works and resilience-building interventions.

The governors reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining implementation momentum, ensuring timely reporting and maximising the utilisation of funds to deliver measurable and impactful outcomes for vulnerable households across Nigeria.