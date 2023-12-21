Yuletide: Fuel Pump Prices Rise, Sells N620/N700 Across Nigeria

The pump prices of fuel have risen in some states as the Yuletide approaches, investigations by New Telegraph yesterday revealed. It was discovered that fuel now sells from N620 to N700 per litre across states in the country. In Lagos it has risen from N568 to N620 per litre; Jos, Plateau State (N670); Ebonyi State (N670); Kano (N680); Uromi, Edo State (N680) and Maiduguri, Borno State from N680 to N700 per litre.

One reason for the fuel pump price increase according to some sources is the removal of fuel subsidies, which has made pump prices more responsive to the prevailing circumstances within the market. Another reason, according to the sources, is current foreign exchange fluctuations in the country which created substantial challenges, making it exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, for licensed independent fuel marketers to import petroleum products.

This has made the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd) return as the sole fuel importer while other marketers now rely on it for their supplies. The National Public Relation Officer, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Ukadike Chinedu, confirmed the rising cost of fuel during the Yuletide. He identified panic buying, more demand for fuel as a result of increased travelling, hoarding and bad roads as some of the contributory factors.

He disclosed that in Abuja fuel pump price is within N600 and N670; far north, between N690 and N700; South East, between N622 and N650, and Western zone, between N615 and N630. Chinedu said: “Over the years, everybody knows in terms of distribution of petroleum products that during the Yuletide, demand for PMS and diesel is also high because of long distance travels and high density of populations, moving from one side of the country to another just to celebrate and mark the Christmas period and the end of year.

So the consumption rate of this product is so high and now that we are still importing petroleum products into the country. “I also believe that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) will gear up in terms of making available these 30 days sufficient to enable us to have a seamless celebration. Why you are seeing this scar- city is panic buying. Also, there is speculation from some of the marketers that there will be an increase in the pump price of petroleum products.

So some marketers and tank farm owners have also decided to hoard their product to see whether they can profiteer during this period. “Thirdly, our roads are having wear and tear. Most of the roads that enable us to bring these products are very bad causing most of the traffic on the road. It delays us who normally bring in this product from the waiting area that is the coastal areas of the country to the dry area to stay longer than necessary.

Some of these products, instead of them for four days, stay up to two weeks just because of heavy traffic. These are some of the primary factors.” He added: “Also, the cost of funds, since the NNPC Ltd is now the sole importer of petroleum products, there is no more competition to overload petroleum products into the country and driving competition and increasing availability. We are dependent on NNPC Ltd to get petroleum products and be able to sell them to all marketers. Since the refineries are no longer working and they are still not working until now, we are still depending on imported products.”