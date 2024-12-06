Yuletide: FRSC Urges Commuters To Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Command, on Friday, advised commuters to speak up against dangerous driving to mitigate crashes and fatalities on roads during the Yuletide season.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat said this in Surulere at a Town Hall Meeting with stakeholders on Ember Months Sensitisation.

The town hall meeting, organised by RS2.116 Costain Unit Command, Surulere, was themed “Speak Up Against Dangerous Driving: Crashes Kill More Passengers than Drivers.”

Hamzat, who was represented by DCC Sikiru Aduloju, the FRSC Area Commander, Badagry Area Command, said everyone, including commuters, must take responsibility for creating safer roads devoid of fatalities.

According to him, passengers are at a higher risk of losing their lives in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) than drivers.

He said that ignorance and complacency on the part of drivers and passengers respectively had contributed to many road traffic crashes and fatalities.

He added that passengers should also report individuals driving recklessly to the agency as part of their responsibility.

Hamzat said that many lives had been lost because of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or hard drugs, rage driving, and complacency on the part of passengers.

“I want to advise motorists to be conscious while driving from time to time, particularly during this period. They just have to drive with care. .

“They have to be very conscious, extremely conscious because they do not need to lose their lives and the lives of their passengers.

“For commuters, whenever you get on the road and discover a recalcitrant driver driving anyhow and dangerously, please just speak up, talk to him and report quickly because life has no duplicate.

“This single action of getting the information to the FRSC officers, police, or the military on the road can save a lot of people’s lives,” Hamzat said.

He added that even before embarking on the journey, passengers could check the condition of the driver and the vehicles before boarding to report any concerns.

Delivering a keynote address on the theme, Dr Chidike Oluaoha, Divisional Head, of Interswitch Growth Marketing said that all road users had roles to play in reducing crashes and fatalities.

Decrying the growing complacency on the part of passengers, Oluaoha said: “As we step into vehicles, we have the responsibility to make sure we contribute anything to ensure the vehicle gets to its destination.

“As passengers even before boarding, check around and raise a potential concern. Do not wait until the vehicle gets into motion before talking.

“Do not just walk away if you notice anything, raise concern to save the lives of others who might not be as vigilant as you are.

“Engage the drive in a conversation to perceive if such driver is in the best frame of mind to steer the vehicle. Speak up to save your life and others,” he said.

Oluaoha however, advised passengers to be polite while addressing reckless drivers so as not to further affect the driving and endanger lives.

He urged the FRSC to come up with stickers with hotlines for people to make complaints and raise concerns without recalcitrant drivers knowing.

Also speaking, Mr Chinedu Edokobi, Unit 40 Coordinator of the Special Marshal, said that those who had felt the pains of road crashes and fatalities would know the importance of going to the parks to sensitise the drivers.

Earlier in his opening remark, the FRSC Unit Commander, CRC Oludele Okelola said: “Our roads, meant to connect and unite us, have oftentimes, become sites of tragedy, claiming lives and living families in agony.”

According to him, the Ember Month campaign is FRSC’s strategic intervention towards elevating the consciousness of Nigerians to safe road use and increasing the awareness for travellers and vehicle owners.

“While drivers may be the primary perpetrators of reckless driving, it is often innocent passengers who bear the brunt of the consequences. Passengers often trust drivers for their safety.

“However, this trust can sometimes lead to silence in the face-off reckless behaviour. It is vital that passengers feel empowered to speak up when they observe dangerous driving.

“Remember, silence can be as deadly as the reckless act itself. It is a right to demand safe transport,” Okelola said.

According to him, stakeholders, including transport companies and regulatory bodies, must create accessible channels for reporting reckless drivers without fear of retribution.

“Drivers, passengers, and pedestrians must understand that safety is a shared responsibility. We cannot afford to remain indifferent while lives are lost in our road daily.

“Together, we can transform our roads from death traps to safe pathways for all.

“Dangerous Driving must end. Passengers must no longer lay the ultimate price for the recklessness of a few drivers,” Okelola said.

