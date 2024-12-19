""" """

December 19, 2024
Yuletide: FRSC To Deploy Mobile Courts Nationwide

Federal Road Safety Corps

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has directed commanding officers nationwide to make mobile court operations, a critical part of the end-of-year enforcement.

Mohammed said this in a statement issued by Corps Public Relations Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, yesterday in Abuja.

The FRSC corps marshal said that the directive was a proactive approach towards maintaining sanity and reducing incidences of road traffic crashes on the highways.

He said that the move aimed at intensifying the corps’ efforts in ensuring road safety and reducing crashes during the festive season and beyond.

“The directive has become very necessary because mobile court operations help to promptly prosecute traffic offenders, serving as a deterrent to potential violators.

To achieve maximum impact, commanding officers are expected to take responsibility for implementing mobile court operations effectively by working closely with relevant stakeholders.

“This is also including the judiciary, to ensure seamless prosecution of traffic rules violators,” he said.

