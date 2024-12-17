Yuletide: FRSC, Police Teams Up To Ease Traffic On Asaba-Onitsha Link Bridges

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has teamed up with the Anambra and Delta State Commands of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in a bid to ease traffic congestion on the two Niger bridges connecting Anambra and Asaba during the festive season and beyond.

The development was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Corps Marshal, Olusegun Ogungbemide,

According to him, the collaborative effort is aimed at ensuring seamless vehicular movement during the busy yuletide season.

He added that part of the interventions to be put in place include, the removal of all checkpoints at the Head Bridge from December 18, 2024, to January 10, 2025, and the establishment of mobile surveillance at the Second Bridge axis.

The statement read, “The partnership was reached following a critical session by the Sector Commander, Anambra State, Corps Commander Joyce Nnennaya Alexander, and the Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam as well as his counterpart in Delta State, CO BS Oluwafemi.

“Dismantling of all police checkpoints on the Delta side of the Old Niger Bridge to facilitate free trafficking flow, as well as adequate deployment of officers for joint traffic control on the two bridges during the yuletide season.”

