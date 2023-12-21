Yuletide: FRSC Opens Enugu-Onitsha Highway To Ease Traffic

To help the flow of traffic ahead of the festive period, Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) Nigeria is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to temporarily open the Amawbia, Anambra State sections of the partially completed Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriage Way.

According to Punch, MTN is funding the dual carriageway that links Anambra and other South-East states.

Dr Reginald Facah, the Coordinator of MTN Community Liaison Initiative, announced during a press conference in Amawbia, near Awka, Anambra State, that the road was open to ease traffic flow for South-East commuters travelling during the Yuletide.

Facah highlighted the high influx of traffic along the Onitsha carriageway leading to gridlock due to the Yuletide season and emphasized that the purpose of opening the road is to decongest the traffic and make travelling seamless for road users.

He said, “Today, we are gathered to temporarily open the partially completed sections of the Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriage Way, not because the entire project is ready, but because December and Christmas have seen unimaginable suffering on the parts of commuters and drivers on this same road.”

“However, with today’s opening of the Amawbia section and the opening of Amawbia flyover, an untrammelled driving experience is once again here for human and vehicular traffic which are usually heat during this period.”

On the other hand, Emmanuel Okereke, the Senior Manager of Sales at MTN, expressed the organization’s excitement in partnering with the Federal Government on a road infrastructure tax credit scheme to complete the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway. Okereke stated, “This road does not only connect Enugu and Anambra states; it is a gateway to the rest of the country and Africa. Our commitment is to deliver an expressway that will be the pride of the South-East people and Nigerians in general.” In his remarks, Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander FRSC, Anambra State, emphasized the serious traffic jam experienced at this section of the road during festive periods, and how the slightest obstruction to traffic flow can cause a pile-up in both directions. Irelewuyi expressed the relief and joy of the Anambra State Command of the FRSC on the temporary opening of this section and believed it will ease the traffic jam usually experienced at the Amawbia flyover and underpass, as well as reduce road traffic crashes on the stretch. The Sector Commander appealed to the people of the state and all road users travelling during and after this Yuletide period to exercise patience. Prior to this, Patricia Igwebuike, the Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, commended MTN for their timely intervention and encouraged road users to use the road with caution, especially during the Yuletide.