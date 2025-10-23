Yuletide: FRSC Launches Ember Month Campaign In Calabar

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS6.2 Sector Command, Calabar, Cross River State, on Thursday said it has launched the 2025 Ember Month Campaign, a crucial road safety initiative aimed at reducing risks linked to increased vehicular movement during the festive season.

The campaign, which commenced with a press conference at the Sector Command Headquarters in Calabar, attracted stakeholders from transport unions, civil society organisations, and media representatives.

The Ember Month Campaign, with the theme “Take care of your safety: Stop distracted driving,” emphasised the critical importance of responsible driving behaviours and adherence to traffic regulations.

Given that the last quarter of the year often sees a rise in traffic accidents due to festive celebrations, the FRSC aims to mitigate accidents and protect lives through proactive public education and enforcement measures.

In his address, Corps Commander Innocent Etuk described the campaign as an essential part of improving road safety. He highlighted the FRSC’s commitment to reducing road traffic crashes during high-risk periods and called for the support of all stakeholders, especially the media, in raising awareness and educating the public about basic road safety tips.

He outlined key strategies for this year’s campaign, including increased patrols, the establishment of mobile courts along major highways, and enhanced personnel deployment to ensure effective traffic control throughout the state.

He said additional strategic initiatives involve comprehensive public enlightenment efforts in motor parks, schools, churches, and across various media platforms, as well as collaborations with transport unions and other stakeholders to spread awareness.

Emphasising the need for ongoing engagement with relevant stakeholders throughout the Ember Months, Etuk reiterated his appeal to media organisations to help disseminate vital safety messages, particularly in local dialects, to maximise reach and impact within communities.

The sector commander urged all road users to remain vigilant, obey traffic laws, and report any traffic violations or emergencies to the nearest FRSC office or helpline.

Representatives from various organisations, including the Cross River State Traffic Management Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA), RETEAN, and the Nigerian Customs Service, expressed their support for the initiative and commended the FRSC for its proactive approach to road safety.

The unveiling of the 2025 Ember Month Campaign highlights the FRSC’s unwavering commitment to saving lives on the road.

A similar campaign, which occurs yearly, has also been launched in Niger State, with other states expected to implement the same programme towards the safety of citizens as the year comes to a close.