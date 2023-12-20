Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 800 Personnel For Highway Patrol In Kogi

…as Police Boss orders watertight security in the state

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that it has deployed 800 personnel for highway patrol in Kogi as part of its Operation Zero Road Traffic Crash for the Yuletide.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Samuel Oyedeji, said this in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He said that the operation which commenced on Dec.15 would end on Monday, Jan. 15.

Oyedeji however charged motorists to obey traffic rules, avoid dangerous driving, overloading, and the use of cell phones when driving.

“This is because enforcement will be focused on checkmating and sanctioning traffic offenders to curb unnecessary loss of lives on the highways.”

Oyedeji stressed further that the deployment included regular and special marshals, 25 patrol vehicles, 3 ambulances, and a heavy-duty tow truck to ensure the free movement of vehicles during and after the yuletide.

“In addition to the manpower available in the state, not less than 40 personnel have been detailed from the FRSC Zonal Headquarters, Ilorin to beef up the manpower, and senior officers from the RSHQ, Abuja would be on the ground to monitor and supervise the exercise across the state.”

“All these are in demonstration of our readiness to strengthen safety on the roads through series of operations aimed at ensuring free flow of traffic, curbing reckless driving and clearing the roads of abandoned vehicles which preceded the deployment for the festive season.”

“These operations include mobile court sittings, obstruction clearing on highways in the state in conjunction with the state government,” he said.

The sector commander said four help centers have been set up in Ejule, Ajaokuta, Osara, and Okene for prompt emergency rescue services as well as five camps in Lokoja, Koton Karfe, Zariagi, and Okene for 24-hour traffic control operations in and around the areas.

He appealed to contractors handling emergency work on some bad spots on the roads to expedite action on the rehabilitation works for hitch-free traffic given the increase in the number of road users.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, has ordered Water-tight Security across the State to ensure crime-free Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

Onuoha stated this on Wednesday while briefing the Senior Officers of the Command at the Police Command Headquarters, Lokoja.

The CP charges all the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers as well as Operational and Tactical Commanders to beef up security ahead of the Yuletide Celebrations to prevent any untoward situation in their Area of Responsibility (AOR) throughout the period.

He further tasked the officers to implement the Comprehensive Crime Prevention and Control Strategies adopted by the Command to improve visibility Policing and deploy Human and other Operational Assets to carry out confidence-building and crime prevention Patrols along the major Highways, Residential Areas, and other Critical Assets as well as undercover operations to Black Spots, Criminal Hideouts, and Flash-Points to curtail all forms of crimes and ensure peaceful Yuletide in the State.

The Commissioner equally reiterates the Ban on the use of Fireworks during the Festive period.

He therefore advised Parents and Guardians to warn their Children and Wards to desist from such acts as Officers were directed to arrest anyone who violates this order.