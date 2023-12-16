Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 2,000 Personnel, 50 Patrol Vehicles In Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Command on Friday said it has deployed 2,000 personnel, 50 patrol vehicles, and 10 ambulances, among others as part of efforts of the agency to maintain sanity and keep the road safe during the festive season.

The special patrol operations, which kicked off on Friday, according to the FRSC will run till January 15, 2024, as it announced the commencement of ember month special patrol operations in the state.

The spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday.

Okpe said that the Special Patrol Operations would focus on dangerous driving and overtaking, overloading violations, tyre violations, use of drugs and intoxicating alcoholic beverages, and violation of speed limits by all categories of vehicles, among others.

She also said that the agency would intensify the conduct of mobile courts to support the Special Patrol Operations across the road corridors in Ogun State.

She said that traffic control areas to be manned by FRSC personnel and assisted by sister security and emergency agencies had been set up to ensure easy intervention to traffic distress from the boundaries of Ogun State with neighbouring states of Lagos, Oyo and Ondo states.

“Equally, all the FRSC ambulance points in Ogun State located at Siun, Itori; Sagamu; Ijebu-Ode and Ogunmakin, in addition to the night rescue teams at various FRSC formations will operate 24-hour rescue operations throughout the period,” she added.