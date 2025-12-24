Yuletide: Foundation Urges Widows To Work Toward Financial Independence

The Healing Heart Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has trained and empowered many widows to discover hidden skills and talents, urging them to utilise the acquired skills to drive their financial independence

The President and Founder of the Foundation, Mrs Sophy Mbanisi, made this known at a programme titled: “Widows Mega Feast: God of Abundance” organised by the Foundation to celebrate widows in Lagos.

Mbanisi frowned at situations where widows were seen begging and always being at the receiving end, instead of standing financially firm to cater for their needs and those of their families.

She explained that, in a bid to assist the widows achieve financial freedom, the Foundation has trained over 30 widows in skill acquisition of confectionery and fashion designing, particularly in the area of fascinator hats making.

She urged the trainees to take advantage of the training to build their skills and generate income to sustain and cater for their families.

According to her, the training aims to help widows discover hidden talents and skills to start up or expand existing businesses in order to boost earnings.

“It gives me serious concern when I see widows wearing sympathetic faces, begging or looking for where things are being shared for them to collect.

“That you are a widow does not mean you should always be at the receiving end. Try to build and sustain a source of income, and the training has provided a platform to enable widows to generate incomes and be financially independent,” Mbanisi said.

On the widows’ Christmas empowerment programme, Mbanisi said it was an annual event and a medium through which the foundation impacted the lives of the widows and their children by distributing food items and gifts with which they can celebrate Christmas.

“The objective is to celebrate the widows, give them that sense of belonging and put joy on their faces.

“As usual, by the end of every year, we normally bring widows together to celebrate with them.

“In addition to the different categories of food items, fabrics and gifts distributed to the widows, 10 out of the 30 widows that participated in the training were empowered with N50,000 each,” she said.

The Facilitator of the training, Mrs Perpetual Esangbedo, testified to the impact of the training in her life and her family, saying that it has enabled her to discover her capabilities.

According to her, through the training she can now earn some income to provide for her family, appreciating the Foundation for providing such a rewarding training that puts food on the widows’ table, saying, “I have discovered a hidden talent in me, and we are proud to be called fascinator hats makers”.

Speaking at the event, the Guest Speaker, Pastor (Mrs) Chinwe Ebubechukwu, gave the widows words of encouragement, urging them to be consistent and committed to whatever they do.

Ebubechukwu, also a widow, advised the widows to always put their trust in God and desist from wearing sympathetic faces.

“All you need to do is be honest and put your trust in God, who will direct your footsteps. I am a living witness of the goodness of God,” Ebubechukwu said.

The programme featured the presentation of awards to some members and zones of the foundation for their commitment and outstanding services.