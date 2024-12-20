Yuletide: First Lady Supports 250 Elderly Citizens In Osun

Share

…Doles Out 50million naira

250 elderly persons in Osun State have cause to smile as Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, gave each of them the sum of N200,000.

New Telegraph reports that the gesture is to cushion the effects of hardship and for them to celebrate the Christmas season gleefully.

Two hundred and fifty senior citizens, aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, the federal capital territory, and veterans from the Defense and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) are expected to benefit from the scheme under the aegis of Renewed Hope initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) of Senator Remi Tinubu

Represented by the Osun State first lady, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, Senator Tinubu, at the event which took place in Osogbo, Osun State capital, explained that a total of N1.9 billion had been earmarked for distribution to the aged women and men across the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which is aimed at cushioning the effects of economic challenges being faced by the citizens.

She said, “The Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative has decided to increase the initial grant of N100,000 to N200,000 this year in order to provide further support to our elderly citizens during this festival season.

“A total of N1.9bn will be disbursed across the nation. The RHI coordinators in the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and DEPOWA have received N50m each, out of which N200,000 will be distributed to each beneficiary.”

In addition to this, she announced that free medical check-ups and other sundry items will be provided for the elderly in order to improve their health statuses.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Osun State First Lady, Chief Mrs Titilola Adeleke, and all the other state First Ladies in the country for their sacrifices and commitment to the well-being of their people.

“I commend all our State First Ladies/RHI State Coordinators and partners for their efforts in making this day a reality.

“I congratulate all our senior citizens who have been selected as beneficiaries. I urge you to prioritise your health even as we all enjoy and celebrate in the festive season. Eat well, stay hydrated, and do a little exercise -like walking and getting adequate rest. Spend quality time with loved ones, she concluded

In their separate goodwill messages, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Children Affairs, Hon. Sekinat Khalid, State PDP Women leader, Mrs Alice Otunla, PDP South West Women leader, Mrs Atinuke Oyawoye, Iyaloja general in Osun, Mrs Mary Oyebode Wife of Osun Head of service, Dr Mrs Mojisola Aina, Babaloja’s representative, Chief Muibi Oyawoye, applauded Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s seal and a soft spot for humanity and prayed to God to continue guiding and strengthen her to further serve humanity.

They described Chief Mrs Adeleke as a God-fearing personality who has the love of fellow human beings at heart just as they eulogised her good representation at the federal level which has birthed several benefits for the people of the State.

Highlights of Nigeria’s first lady’s two hundred thousand naira elderly support grant to each two hundred and fifty thousand selected aged above sixty years of age was the medical checkup for the beneficiaries to ascertain their health status and symbolic presentation cheques to the beneficiaries.

