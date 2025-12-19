It is the 20th anniversary of the annual Carnival Calabar, which is one of the major features of the Calabar Christmas Festival that spans 32 days.

This year’s celebration has since commenced with the ceremonial Christmas Tree lighting as the official flag-off ceremony recently held in Calabar, with four former Governors of the state (Clement Ebri, Senator Ben Ayade, Donald Duke and Senator Liyel Imoke) sharing the podium with the present Governor of the state, Senator Bassey Edet Otu.

The carnival, which has been refreshed this year, according to the Carnival Com- mission, promises to deliver an impressive and colourful performance, with the theme; Traces of Time.

The seven competing bands of the carnival are turbo charged and expected to deliver an exciting, dramatic, innovative and entertaining performance this year.

Some of the major events leading to the carnival that should attract interest include; Cultural Carnival and Night of Kings and Queens holding on December 26, 2025;

Junior Carnival to be staged on December 27, 2025; Bikers Carnival billed for December 28, 2025; while the main carnival holds on December 29, 2025; climaxing with the newly introduced Street Party on December 30, 2025.