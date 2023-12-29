Yuletide: FG Releases List Of Motor Parks Nigerians Can Get 50% Transport Fare

The Federal Government has released the list of motor parks Nigerians can enjoy a 50% slash in transportation costs to return to their various locations after the festive season.
This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Friday, in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.
He wrote: “FG lists more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.”
I. Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3
II. Abuja – Join from Jabi Park
III. Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)
IV. Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba
V. Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro
VI. Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),
VII. Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route
IX. Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu
X. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park
XII. Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park
XIII. Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park
XV. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park
XVI.Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan Avenue,
XVIII. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan
XIX. Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)
XX. Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.