Yuletide: FG Releases List Of Motor Parks Nigerians Can Get 50% Transport Fare

The Federal Government has released the list of motor parks Nigerians can enjoy a 50% slash in transportation costs to return to their various locations after the festive season.

This was announced by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, on Friday, in a post via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

He wrote: “FG lists more motor parks where Nigerians can enjoy 50% rebate on transport fare for return trips during the festive season.”

READ ALSO:

I. Lagos – Join from Oshodi Terminal 3

II. Abuja – Join from Jabi Park

III. Onitsha – Join from Umugo Park (Port Harcourt Road)

IV. Aba – Join from Abia Polytechnic, Aba

V. Kano – Join from Balmary Park, Ring Road/Maiduguri Bypass, Hotoro

VI. Kaduna – Join from Mando Park (Lagos route),

VII. Join from Television Garage for the Eastern route

VIII. Jos – Join from Gadabiu Luxury Park

IX. Enugu – (Abakiliki/Nsukka) – Join from Old Park in Enugu

X. Owerri – Join from Somachi Park

XI. Port Harcourt -. Join from Olu Obasanjo Ezenwata Park

XII. Sokoto – Join from Sokoto Central Park

XIII. Gombe – Join from Gombe Central Park

XIV. Zakibiam – Join from Heavy Duty Park

XV. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park

XVI.Uyo – Join from Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Monsignor Akpan Avenue,

XVII. Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)

XVIII. Uyo – Join from The Young Shall Grow Park (No.17 Mosignor Akpan

XIX. Avenue, Mbak Itam Itu, Akwa Ibom)

XX. Gombe – Join at Gombe Line Park, Opposite Government House, Gombe.