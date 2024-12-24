Yuletide: FG Reforms Necessary To Reposition Economy – Omo-Agege

Share

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the recent reforms introduced by the Federal Government are necessary to reposition the nation’s economy.

Omo-Agege in his Christmas message to Nigerians, however, acknowledged that the reforms have caused hardship to many Nigerians, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the naira’s multiple exchange rates.

In the message by his Media Adviser Sunday Areh, the former DSP stated that reforms were designed to address decades of economic mismanagement and put Nigeria on a path to sustainable growth.

“The reforms are crucial for transitioning our economy from import-dependent to self-sufficient, productive, and job-creating.

“Achieving this ambitious long-term goal requires patience and perseverance,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians are already witnessing positive gains, “including improved growth rates, reduced imports, increased exports, higher incomes for farmers, and increased FAAC allocations to state and local governments.

“These gains demonstrate that the reforms are yielding positive results, and with continued patience and perseverance, Nigeria can overcome current challenges and emerge stronger, more resilient, and more prosperous.”

Omo-Agege expressed displeasure with the performance of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and said the state is facing numerous challenges, including poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare, a struggling economy, and underpaid workers.

“The failure of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to effectively utilise the over N900 billion revenue to cushion the inevitable pains of economic reforms is unacceptable.

“Many communities are left in dire need due to the lack of transparency and accountability in fund allocation.

“Despite its huge potential, agriculture has been neglected, unlike in many other states. This sector is crucial for providing food, creating jobs, and stimulating economic growth.

