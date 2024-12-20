Yuletide: FG Reduces Interstate Transport Fares By 50% 

Share

In a significant move to alleviate the financial strain on Nigerians during the festive season, the Federal Government has announced a 50% reduction in interstate transport fares for the 2024 Yuletide season.

The initiative is aimed at reducing travel expenses for citizens travelling to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Transportation, Olujimi Oyetomi, disclosed this in an official statement on Thursday.

READ ALSO:

These stakeholders include the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), the Association of Luxurious Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), and God is Good Motors (GIGM).

The signing ceremony was led by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Adeleye Adeoye.

Under the agreement, passengers travelling from major hubs such as Abuja and Lagos (Oshodi) to destinations nationwide will pay only half the usual fare.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on Nigerians travelling to reunite with their families during the holidays.

This bold policy aligns with Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Nigerians and fostering national unity.

It also highlights the government’s responsiveness to the financial challenges many citizens face during the festive season.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"