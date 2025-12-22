Yuletide: FG Cautions Road Transporters Against Arbitrary Fare Hike

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FC- CPC) has cautioned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period, following a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country.

The Commission recognises that seasonal demand, operational pressures and other legitimate cost factors may affect transport pricing. However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel.

Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly, Ondaje Ijagwu, Director, Corporate Affairs, said in a statement. The FCCPC also notes that these complaints are arising at a time there are reports of reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit across parts of the country.

While fuel cost is only one of several inputs that may influence transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr Tunji Bello, said the FCCPC was closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season and has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers and operators nationwide.

He explained that these engagements were preventive in nature and are aimed at encouraging responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance and orderly market behaviour. Mr Bello clarified that price increases are not, in themselves, unlawful.

However, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory attention under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He further noted that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercive conduct, or coordinated pricing arrange- ments among operators to the detriment of consumers will be subject to strict regulatory scrutiny. Where cases of violation are established, he warned, culprits face stiff penalties.