December 16, 2024
  3. Yuletide: FG Announces…

Yuletide: FG Announces Free Train Services To Nigerians

The Federal Government has announced a free train ride for any Nigerian wishing to travel to celebrate the Christmas festivities.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this disclosure on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to him, the free train ride will commence on 20th December 2024, and end on 5th January 2025.

He added that Nigerians can access the train rides on all the routes where train services are currently being rendered.

Details later…

