Yuletide: Federal Judges Begin Vacation December 16

This is according to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 (as amended).
The circular noted that during the vacation, only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental rights; arrest or release of vessels, and matters that concern dire national interest shall be entertained by the vacation judges.
Also, during the vacation period, the core judicial divisions; Abuja, Lagos, and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions will be the only courts functional and open to handle litigation throughout the Vacation.
The roster for vacation judges is as follows – “The Abuja judicial division -Justice Emeka Nwite and Justice M. S. Liman will serve as vacation judges.
“LAGOS division Justice Akintayo Aluko and Justice Isaac Dipeolu and in Port-Harcourt division -Justice P. M. Ayua and Justice A. T. will serve as vacation judges.”