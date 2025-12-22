Yuletide: FCTA’s Task Force Raids Motor Parks, Black Spots

As the Yuletide season unfolds, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced raids of motor parks and some black spots to ensure the safety and security of travellers and other residents.

The raids carried by the Task Force code code-named “ Operation Sweep”, stormed major motor parks located at Utako, Area 1 and Berger junction.

The Director, Security Department of FCTA, Adamu Gwary, who was represented by Dr Olumiji Peter, said that the operation was to sensitise travellers and managers of the motor parks on how to avoid falling victim to the activities of miscreants.

He also disclosed that raiding of the black spots was to get rid of hoodlums who constitute security threats to the city.

Gwary said, “We are going round the city in continuation of the ongoing Operation Sweep, ensuring that the FCTA is rid of all miscreants and criminal elements, because this yuletide season is meant for family and friends to unite and enjoy togetherness.

“But you know, inasmuch as you have this, you also have the miscreants and criminal elements that also want to bring surprises.

“And the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given a marching order to the security agencies under the Operation Sweep, that every form of criminality should be crushed accordingly.

“We are going to sustain monitoring of motor parks, dismantling illegal motor parks too, that can be used as an avenue for one chance syndicate

“The FCT Police Command has done a massive deployment already. Just like a few days ago, the Commissioner of Police, railed out the deployment order, and officers have been stationed in strategic areas”. Gwary said.

On his part, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Utako Motor park, Adamu Abubakar, said that to ensure maximum security, managers of the parks have been mandated to profile drivers and other people who use the park.