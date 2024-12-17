Yuletide: FCTA Approves Tight Security Measures Across Councils

Share

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it approved tight security measures to safeguard residents during the festive season, as articulated by different security agencies.

The Director, Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary who disclosed this said the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike who recently distributed 50 operational vehicles to security agencies, has reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and properties in Abuja.

Gwary, who briefed the Press on Tuesday on the activities of the Department, noted that the Minister has also approved other strategies meant to bolster the operations of all relevant Security agencies.

He disclosed that the ad-hoc task force comprising different agencies of government to combat crimes has achieved the desired results, reducing the rate of crime waves.

He further explained that the ongoing clamp down on tinted glasses in FCT was due to the return of vehicular-borne crimes, popularly known as “ one-chance robbers”.

According to him, with the onslaught launched against the syndicates by the task force, there was a drastic reduction, but the suspects changed tactics, with the use of tinted glass vehicles.

Also, the department revealed that plans have been worked out to end the menace of hawkers within the office premises.

The Head of Internal Security, Sunday Olubiyi disclosed that the total ban will commence in January next year.

The Deputy Director, External Relations, Dr. Emmanuel Ogu said that in order to improve security within the various communities, the department has carried out several interfaces with community leaders.

Ogu noted that the community security advocacy campaign was informed by the need to galvanize the support of all stakeholders.

