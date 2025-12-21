Yuletide: FCCPC Cautions Road Transporters Against Arbitrary Fare Hikes

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary and unexplained fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period, following a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country.

The Commission acknowledged that seasonal demand, operational pressures, and other legitimate cost factors may influence transport pricing.

However, consumers are entitled to clear, accurate, and timely information on fares before travel. Any fare adjustment must therefore be transparently communicated and applied fairly, said Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs, in a statement.

The FCCPC noted that these complaints come at a time when the pump price of premium motor spirit has reportedly been reduced in parts of the country.

While fuel costs are only one of several factors affecting transport fares, increases that are not properly explained or disclosed raise valid consumer protection concerns.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, said FCCPC is closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season and has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers, and operators nationwide.

He explained that these engagements are preventive, aimed at promoting responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance, and orderly market behaviour.

Mr. Bello clarified that price increases are not inherently unlawful. However, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory scrutiny under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

He further warned that practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercion, or coordinated pricing arrangements among operators to the detriment of consumers will be subject to strict regulatory action. Offenders, he added, face stiff penalties if violations are established.

Consumers have been advised to confirm fares before travel, retain proof of payment, and report any suspected unfair practices to the Commission via its complaint portal and official channels.