Yuletide: Fasoranti Greets Nigerians, Expresses Hope for Better Future

Share

The Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has felicitated Nigerians as they celebrate yuletide and the in-coming year, 2025.

A statement released by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, quoted Pa Fasoranti as congratulating Nigerians for celebrating Christmas just as he wished them a blissful and fruitful new year ahead of them.

“As we revel in the festive air that yuletide brings and we inch gradually into the new year, I pray that the Almighty God comforts us in our worrying moments, strengthen us where and when we are weak and lighten our dark havens.”

While encouraging Nigerians, the Afenifere leader assured that the various policies of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu government will be beneficial to the people within the shortest time possible.

The nonagenarian added that the incoming year promises a fresh air of good living for Nigerians just as he sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives in Ibadan, Okija, Anambra and Abuja stampedes last week.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained injuries during the unfortunate events.

It would be recalled that some people, including children, lost their lives at the gatherings where palliative stuff were to be given to people.

“Our hearts are with the families of the victims of these unfortunate incidents. We pray that the Almighty God will avail them the fortitude to bear the losses, heal the wounded and ha ve mercy on the souls of those who died in the process”, he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: