Yuletide: Ex-Kwara Speaker Donates Cash Gifts, Palliatives To Christian Faithful

…Preaches love, kindness towards one another

In the spirit of the Yuletide, former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, has donated cash, chickens, turkeys, and other edibles, worth millions of Naira, to the Christians, through the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful across the 16 local government areas of the State.

This gesture, according to a statement by the spokesman for Prof. Ahmad’s media office, Steve Makinde, was in line with the Ex-Speaker’s commitment to alleviating the sufferings of the people, particularly Christians at this Yuletide, to enable them to have a fun-filled Christmas celebration, and also re-energising the PDP in the State.

The Professor of Constitutional Law and Legislative Studies, the statement added, stressed the importance of leaders at all levels to put smiles on the faces of the people during this trying period in the country, especially the Christian brethren, towards tackling the present economic challenges ahead of the new year.

Prof. Ahmad, while wishing the Christians and citizens in Kwara State and beyond a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, said the festive season should serve as a period to share love, and kindness, and reflect on the past struggles and what the future holds in stock for the citizenry.

Prophet Benjamin Olajumoke, who led the distribution of the cash gifts, chickens, and life turkeys to the beneficiaries, lauded Prof. Ahmad’s gesture, expressing the significance of the festive period by celebrating with families and extending love to one another devoid of religious leanings.

He particularly acknowledged the untiring philanthropic gestures of Prof. Ahmad in his characteristic manner of providing support for the people during festive periods.

Earlier in his congratulatory statement to the Christian faithful, Prof. Ahmad had preached divine guidance for leaders across the country, adding that only true and genuine leadership can engender peace and prosperity for Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries of the festive period cash gifts, Mallam Ajisafe Suleiman Owolabi from Offa LGA lauded the ex-lawmaker for always identifying with the people, particularly party members across party lines during festive periods.

Another beneficiary, Mr Oluwole Emmanuel Adeyeye (Oyun LGA), thanked Prof. Ahmad who he described as “a marketable personality and true lover of the PDP in the State, praying for God’s guidance and strength towards his future aspirations.”

Mrs. Ojeyemi Lawrence, for her part, spoke highly of the Ex-Speaker, describing him as a true servant leader whose philanthropic vestures had always been apt and timely.

