Yuletide: Enugu East Chairman Distributes Rice, Completes Over 10km Of Road

The Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Engr. Beloved-Dan Anike, has commenced the distribution of 10,000 bags of rice to households across the council as part of his administration’s Christmas welfare package and poverty reduction drive.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Anike highlighted the council’s achievements, including the completion of over 10km of asphalted roads, scholarships awarded to more than 10,000 beneficiaries, and youth training in digital skills. He credited Governor Dr. Peter Mbah’s policy of non-interference with local government funds for enabling the successful execution of these projects.

“Our motivation comes from Governor Peter Mbah, who consistently prioritises the welfare of the people. His deliberate efforts to reduce poverty inspire our initiatives at the local level,” Anike said.

The chairman noted that beneficiaries were identified through over 400 women’s cooperative societies in the council, which are undergoing various capacity-building and empowerment trainings.

“This programme is a continuation of our pro-poor policies, building on interventions such as the 5,000 universal health coverage scheme and the distribution of 10,000 wrappers to women,” he added.

Anike further commended Governor Mbah for empowering local governments and ensuring that statutory allocations reach the grassroots, facilitating projects such as Smart Green Schools, Type-2 Primary Health Centres, and rural road constructions.

Dr. Ben Nwoye, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, lauded the council’s efforts, describing them as aligned with the party’s Renewed Hope Agenda to lift people out of poverty. He urged residents to maintain active participation in the electoral process.

Beneficiaries of the rice distribution expressed joy and gratitude. Mrs. Grace Ogbu, a widow, said the gesture would significantly ease household burdens during the festive season.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Ngozi Eze, pledged continued support for the council and the APC, hoping such initiatives would continue.