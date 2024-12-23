Yuletide: Elumelu Shares 1,800 Bags Of Rice To Over 5,000 Families In Delta

Share

Tony Elumelu Foundation has distributed 1,800 bags of rice to over 5,000 families at Onichu-Uku town in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State to celebrate the yuletide.

The beneficiaries were from the seven quarters, making up the agrarian town. Each of the quarters got 140 bags of rice to be shared among their kindred.

Also, the traditional rulers’ council and community policing department of the town benefitted.

Highly elated, the founder of the Foundation, Mr Tony Elumelu, who was represented by Ramon Nasir at the distribution ceremony at Onichu-Uku, his hometown yesterday, said it was Elumelu’s way of giving back to the people that helped him to grow and be successful in life.

He said, “Elumelu as a financial guru recognizes the fact that his people played a vital role in his upbringing.

As a well brought up child, he won’t abandon the society that produced him. Hence, his love, admiration and seasonal greetings to his own people.”

