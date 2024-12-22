Yuletide: Ekiti CP Assures Safety Of Residents

Share

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ekiti State and the newly promoted Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Akinwale Adeniran have highlighted crucial efforts of the command in combatting crimes in the state.

The CP assures the residents of the safety of their lives and properties all the time and during festive periods in the state

AIG Adeniran spoke at the weekend during the end-of-the-year ceremony at the police headquarters in the state.

He promised that the command will continue to ensure that Ekiti residents are safe and secure during the festive period in the state.

AIG Adeniran noted that the command is celebrating success and the people’s cooperation in fighting crime in the state.

The C.P. noted that the command had in the year been able to reduce crime to the barest minimum during the year.

Adeniran commended the people of Ekiti for their support and cooperation which he said assisted the command to overcome the security he met when he was newly posted to Ekiti.

No fewer than 49 officers were presented certificates of commendation at the festive party for their professionalism, hard work and dedication to duty to fight crime and criminality in the state.

The Christmas Party was attended by Dignitaries in the state, including the Chairman of the Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro, religious leaders, transport leaders, youths, and others.

They all commended the leadership qualities of the new AIG and his passion for curbing in the state.

