Yuletide: Ekiti Commissioner Distributes Food Items, Cash To Support Residents

Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun on Monday distributed food items and cash to support residents of the Igbemo Community in the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun who distributed bags of rice and cash gifts to over 800 residents, said the gesture was to give back to the society in appreciation of the blessings of God and in tandem with the principles of Governor Biodun Oyebanji as a passionate leader and a gift from God to the State.

Noting that the gesture would help put smiles on the faces of the people, especially during the festive season, Olatunbosun distribution of the food and cash gifts was aimed at supporting the general wellbeing of the people, particularly, the youths in the area.

He urged people in the State to continually support the efforts of the State Government to promote sustainable development towards achieving a more fulfilling new year, stressing that given the government’s proactive strategies and planned massive interventions across all sectors, the forthcoming new year would be even more thriving for people in the State.

The Commissioner assured that the State Government would continue to execute life-transforming projects in agriculture, infrastructural development, education, health, human capital development as well as the Micro, Medium and Small Scale enterprises amongst others as reflected in the 2025 budget.

He said the Oyebanji administration had, since inception, been strategically following its six-point agenda to proactively take steps that would guarantee rapid development of the State, stressing that the administration had, in fact, fulfilled over 90% of its campaign promises.

Describing the present administration as a Government that believes in taking action to control a situation rather than just responding to it after it has happened, Olatunbosun highlighted some of its key interventions and achievements including a drastic reduction in the cost of food items following far-reaching reforms in the agricultural sector aimed at making the sector attractive, particularly to the youths, and generally engendering food security in the State.

According to him, the State Government has cleared over 3,000 hectares of land to promote mechanized farming, advance agribusiness, and encourage youth participation in agriculture apart from distributing farm inputs as well as improved seeds and seedlings.

He noted that no community or sector remained untouched in the development strides of the Oyebanji administration, adding that many communities that were hitherto in total darkness had been connected to the National grid, thus boosting socioeconomic activities in communities like Omuo, Isinbode, Gbonyin/Ayekire LG, Ikogosi/Ipole Iloro/Erijiyan as well as the extension of the services of the Independent Power Project (IPP) to the Ekiti State University (EKSU) campus, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and the Government owned Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State.

“The State Government is meticulously working towards rapidly developing the State and making life easier and more meaningful for the people”.

Assuring that the Government would not slow down the pace of development in the State, Olatunbosun emphasized the need for the continued support of all stakeholders towards achieving the desired result.

